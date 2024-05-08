Not Even First Half Of 2024 & These TV Shows Were Axed

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 08, 2024
Produced by Rajan Shahi, starring Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe in the lead roles, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si going off air was sure a shocker to the viewers. While the show maintained a firm stand on the top 10 list in the TRP charts, it was still pulled down by the channel this year.
Pracchand Ashoka marked the comeback of Mallika Singh in a new avatar after her popular stint as goddess Radha. The show premiered on the 6th of February this year and starred Adnan Khan as emperor Ashoka and Mallika Singh as princess Kaurwaki. However, the show fell flat and failed to impress the audience, as a result of which it was axed in just two months.
Promising to explore a very important plot, Meera Deosthale starrer Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai was another show that has been axed in just two months of its run. The show has failed to garner numbers and as a result of this, it is all set to go off air without even exploring the main plot of the show.
Apparently a sequel of Deepika Singh starrer Diya aur baati hum, Khushi Dubey's Aankh Micholi failed to create any magic. The show was launched on 24th January this year and went off air earlier this month.
Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao, who were roped in to essay the leads of the third generation of Imlie, failed to captivate the audience for long. Produced by Gul Khan, Imlie was premiered in 2020 and was axed this year after a run of four long years. Looks like, the makers planning to kill Agastya cost them pretty big.
Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta's 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di,' premiered in November last year. After a run of 6 months, the show was pulled down by the channel recently as it failed to captivate the audience.
Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak premiered earlier this year. However, the reincarnation plot of the show miserably failed to garner any attention from the viewers, leading to the show being axed in a matter of months. However, there is no official confirmation on the show shutting down yet.