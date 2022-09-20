Nora Fatehi stuns in figure-hugging outfit with thigh-high slit

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2022
Actress Nora Fatehi recently made heads turn in a stunning outfit
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Nora, who judges 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', was spotted outside the sets of the dance reality show
She looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging shimmery outfit with a thigh-high slit
She tied her hair in a messy bun
Nora was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs
Nora was questioned by Delhi Police last week in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar
However, Nora said she's 'a victim of conspiracy' to the cops
Nora often stuns the audience with her mesmerising pics and videos on social media
Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora will next be seen in Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God'
