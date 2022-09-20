Nora Fatehi stuns in figure-hugging outfit with thigh-high slit

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2022

Actress Nora Fatehi recently made heads turn in a stunning outfit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora, who judges 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', was spotted outside the sets of the dance reality show

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging shimmery outfit with a thigh-high slit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She tied her hair in a messy bun

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora was questioned by Delhi Police last week in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Photo by Viral Bhayani

However, Nora said she's 'a victim of conspiracy' to the cops

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora often stuns the audience with her mesmerising pics and videos on social media

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora will next be seen in Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Hot Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in mini dress
Find out More