Noora and Adhila: Kerala lesbian lovers' bridal photoshoot goes viral, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 26, 2022
Eye-locked in love: That's an adorable picture capturing Kerala-based lesbian couple Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noora.
Looks like shots from their wedding? However, they aren't yet married, and these clicks come from a bridal photoshoot of the two brides.
"We just tried the photoshoot because we thought the idea was interesting," Adhila was quoted by BBC, while revealing that they are together, but yet to get married.
A glimpse into their photoshoot that took place last month.
Images from their pre-wedding photoshoot had gone viral on social media.
LGBTQIA+ community, along other netizens expressed their happiness towards Noora and Adhila's togetherness.
Their Instagram profiles have always had them share moments of togetherness. Be it Onam celebrations, or the Pride month, the lesbian couple have captured their moments together, and posted them on social media.
To the unversed, Noora and Adhila have sanction from the Kerala high court to be together. This came in regard with their petition for help after they were forcibly separated by their families.