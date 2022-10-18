Noida dog attack: Locals protest over infant's death

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 18, 2022
In an horrific incident on Monday, a one-year-old son of a labourer was brutally attacked to death by stray dogs in Noida.
FPJ
Following the death of the infant, residents and locals began protesting over frequently resultant dog attacks.
Screengrab from Twitter video
Several videos and photos from the protest have surfaced on social media.
Screengrab from Twitter
In a massive protest against the dog mauling a one-year-old, people were seen gathering in huge numbers in Noida.
Screengrab from Twitter
Police were seen managing protestors.
ANI
Slogans against Apartment Owners association (AOA) were raised during the protest on Tuesday.
Locals were seen enthusiastically participating in the protest against dogs in the vicinity, demanding strict action at the earliest.
ANI
People of various ages were spotted on grounds to raise voice in unison.
Screengrab from Twitter