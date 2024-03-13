Nita Ambani's Stunning Jewellery Collection Will Make You Set High Fashion Goals

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 13, 2024
Nita Ambani never escapes a moment to shock us with her looks and choices of jewellery. Once again with her amazing jewellery collected, Nita Ambani graced the Miss World 2024 with the Mughal era spinel turban ornament as a Baajubandh. The jewellery was worth Rs 200 crore.
Everything about this look screams iconic! She was seen wearing a nearly worth Rs 500 crore necklace made out of diamonds and huge green rocks at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festival.
She likes to wear matching sets which consist of a large necklace, choker necklace, jumka, mangtika and bangles that enhance her overall look and beauty. She makes herself stand out at every event with her choice of outfits and jewellery.
The Reliance Foundation chairperson is known for wearing huge diamond rock and elegant jewellery pieces. Her collection consists of many big jewellery pieces that enhance her overall look.
Apart from gold and silver, Nita Ambani likes to add colours to her simple look. The green jewellery with matching earrings, bangles and rings gives a modern yet elegant touch to her gold saree.
She likes to layer many elegant pieces together with her personal touch. Nita Ambani's jewellery collections showcase her personality and deep rooted connection with the culture.
Apart from heavy jewellery, Nita Ambani likes to wear some modern and simple diamond pieces, making her simple look more elegant and classy. She is often seen wearing a huge rock diamond ring on her finger that completes her luxurious look.
Her collection also consists of some simple elegant diamond pieces that she styles in her own way. Her love for diamond statement necklaces are visible in her diverse jewellery collection.