Nita Ambani Stuns In A Lotus Pink Saree At Paris Olympics 2024

By: Rahul M | July 28, 2024

Indian philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani graced the inauguration ceremony of India House at the Paris Olympics 2024 in an elegant pink saree

All images from India House | Instagram

She opted for a custom-made lotus pink saree from the shelves of the ace designer Manish Malhotra

The saree was crafted with intricate sozni kalamkari hand embroidery, a beautiful representation of artistry work with cultural flair

The lotus pink saree boasted of meticulously created embroidered borders, adding an extra element to the minimal attire

Nita Ambani complemented her attire with pearl accessories, which featured a multi-layered pearl necklace, and pearl and diamond dangling earrings

For her makeup and hair, she did a natural glam with her staple soft curls, parted to side hairdo

Recently, Nita Ambani was re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)

