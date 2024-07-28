Nita Ambani Stuns In A Lotus Pink Saree At Paris Olympics 2024

By: Rahul M | July 28, 2024
Indian philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani graced the inauguration ceremony of India House at the Paris Olympics 2024 in an elegant pink saree
She opted for a custom-made lotus pink saree from the shelves of the ace designer Manish Malhotra
The saree was crafted with intricate sozni kalamkari hand embroidery, a beautiful representation of artistry work with cultural flair
The lotus pink saree boasted of meticulously created embroidered borders, adding an extra element to the minimal attire
Nita Ambani complemented her attire with pearl accessories, which featured a multi-layered pearl necklace, and pearl and diamond dangling earrings
For her makeup and hair, she did a natural glam with her staple soft curls, parted to side hairdo
Recently, Nita Ambani was re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)
