Nita Ambani Looks Radiant In Gharchola Saree For Mata Ki Chauki

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 11, 2024
The most awaited wedding of the year is right around the corner and the nation cannot wait to get into the details. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to be married on July 12.
All images from Instagram
Nita Ambani has been serving looks in all the festivities and events taking place.
For the Mata ki Chauki, Nita Ambani wore a Gharchola saree designed by Anuradha Vakil.
Gharchola is a traditional Gujrati saree that consists of vibrant colors and intricate patterns.
Rich crimson and gold tones were highlighted in Nita's exquisite six yards, which also included intricate bandhani and zari embroidery that added to its grandeur.
She added a classic touch to her glitzy ensemble by accessorizing it with classic jewelry, such as bangles, matching earrings, and a gold necklace.
Nita captured the essence of the festivity with her hair arranged in a neat bun embellished with fresh flowers.