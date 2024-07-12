Nita Ambani Looks Elegant As She Pays Homage To India's Rich Culture

By: Rahul M | July 12, 2024
Nita Ambani honors India's rich cultural legacy during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding with a breathtaking reimagination of the holy city of Varanasi.
All images from Instagram
She embodied the classic elegance of Varanasi before the festivities began, wearing a 28-chauk jaal Rangkat saree with vibrant zari hues and a beautiful motif design.
Nita Ambani's special look is designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra in association with Swadesh and Manish Malhotra World.
This saree is an another tribute to the amazing craftsmanship of India's master artisans, whose abilities have been the driving force behind Mrs. Nita Ambani's pursuits.
An authentic Rangkat saree can only be made by a select few weavers in our nation, as it takes more than six months to weave.
The ability to weave the Rangkat saree is the epitome of a rare generational skill passed on through time.
Mrs. Nita Ambani visited the ancient center of culture prior to the wedding in order to receive Kashi Vishwanath's blessings for the newlyweds. Her profound respect for the "Eternal City" is evident in the careful preparation of the wedding's domestic arrangements.