Nita Ambani Flaunts Her Personal Jewellry Collection Complementing Her Pink Silk Saree; Know The Whopping Cost Of Her Ring

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 16, 2024
Nita Ambani has surely been on top of her fashion game for her son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremonies. For their reception night, she looked stunning in a pink attire.
Image by Varinder Chawla
Nita Ambani was wearing a custom Manish Malhotra. She draped a pink multi-resham kadhwa floral woven brocade saree.
Image by Varinder Chawla
Nita Ambani's outfits showcase the rich culture and art of Indian heritage. The saree is embellished with intricate real silver embroidery.
The blouse of this saree is adorned with real silver zari and featuring tie details at the back. In collaboration in Swadeshi India, MM world honored the craftsmanship.
Moving to jewels, you'd be awestruck to know details of the personal jewellry collection Nita Ambani flaunted with this outfit.
She adorned some of the most expensive diamond jewellry from her collection but what caught the eye was the huge diamond ring on her finger. This Mughal era ring is called the Mirror of Paradise.
Image by Varinder Chawla
The diamond ring is a D-color diamond with a weight of 52.58 carats. It was reputedly mined for a staggering Rs 54 crore, when it was first discovered in the Golconda district of India.
Image by Varinder Chawla