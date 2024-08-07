Nita Ambani Dons Vintage Pulwari Coat By Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla At Paris Olympics 2024

By: Rahul M | August 07, 2024

Indian philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani is captivating everyone with her exquisite fashion at the Paris Olympics 2024

All images from India House & Abu Sandeep | Instagram

For a recent event at the newly inaugurated India House in Paris, Nita Ambani donned stunning attire from the shelves of designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

As per the designer, the revival piece is a white-on-white attire adorned with resham hand embroidery paired with a custom phulwari coat

The long pulwari coat looked mesmerising with intricate hand detailing, capturing the essence of India's craftsmanship

Nita complemented her vintage look with statement diamond studs, a delicate diamond bracelet, a watch, and a sandal matching the colour of the attire

For the hair and makeup, she opted for subtle makeup with a smoky eye look and her staple wavy hairdo

Nita Amban, also a member of the International Olympics Committee, honoured ace shooters Manu Bhaker and Swapnil Kusale at the event for proudly representing India at the grand platform

