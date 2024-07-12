Nita Ambani Dons A Custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Saree As She Arrives With Baraat At The Venue.

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 12, 2024
Mother of the groom, Nita Ambani looked absolutely breath-taking as she arrived with the baraat at the wedding venue.
Nita Ambani is wearing a custom 'Ranghaat' ghagra designed by AbuJani Sandeep Khosla.
Image by Varinder Chawla
This silk ghagra called the 'Ranghaat' is peach in color and showcases intricate hand-embroidery of gold and silver Zardozi.
Nita Ambani is wearing a jaali blouse crafted in Naqshi and Saadi gold along with silver zardozi work.
Images by Varinder Chawla
Shades of blushing pink, pistachio green, and vintage bronze are combined in this peach silk ghagra.
This peach silk saree is beautifully finished with dazzling sprinkle of Swarovski crystals and Nita Ambani looks regal in this ensemble.
Image by Varinder Chawla
This outfit was handcrafted by master artisans Vijay Kumar and Monika Maurya of SWADESH for over 40 days.
Images by Varinder Chawla