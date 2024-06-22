Next-Gen Thrills: BMW CE 04 Electric Two-Wheeler

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 22, 2024
BMW’s first electric two-wheeler, the BMW CE 04, is expected to launch in India on July 24.
The standard seat height is 780mm, adjustable to 800mm with an optional comfort seat.
The motor produces 31kW, achieving 0-50 km/h in 2.6 seconds, with a top speed of 120 kph.
It include three ride modes, traction control, ABS, TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity.
It features a telescopic front fork, side-mounted rear monoshock, and 15-inch wheels with 120 front and 160 rear tyres.
Its regular charging takes 4 hours and 20 minutes, while the fast charger reduces this to 1 hour and 40 minutes.
It is equipped with an 8.9kWh battery and weighs 179kg with standard equipment.
