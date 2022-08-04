Newlyweds Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh's 'grihapravesh' in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 04, 2022
Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh got married on July 9 after dating for 12 years
After almost a month, the newlyweds returned to their residence in Mumbai
"We had our Grihapravesh and Satyanarayan Pooja as we entered our home as man and wife. We honoured and gave sweets and food to our staff," says Sangram.
He says, "Marriage is a very beautiful experience. You are rich in every sense. We are no more two people -- we are one now."
He elaborates, "I feel more responsible, but I am at peace now. We are away from the clutter and have a direction in life. Life goes on but when you have a family to come back to, then it is very different."
