Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Walk Hand-In-Hand As They Return To Mumbai

By: Sachin T | September 20, 2024
Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth surprised their fans on September 16 as they got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony
The couple returned to Mumbai on Thursday night, and were al smiles as the paparazzi and fans showered them congratulatory wishes
Aditi looked beautiful in a dainty pink salwar suit, while Siddharth kept it casual in a shirt, jeans and cap
The newlyweds walked hand-in-hand as they exited the airport and Aditi even promised to send sweets for the paps soon
Aditi and Siddharth got married in a hush-hush ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family
The wedding took place at the historic 400-year-old Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Srirangapuram, Telangana
Photos from the couple's simple yet regal wedding went viral on the internet, and fans gushed about how happy the two looked
"To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu," Aditi and Siddharth wrote as they announced their marriage
