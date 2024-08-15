New Standard: Mercedes-Benz Launches GLE 300d AMG Line In India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | August 15, 2024

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the GLE 300d 4Matic AMG Line in India, priced at Rs 97.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

This variant is the third and most affordable AMG Line option in India, following the GLE 450d and GLE 450.

The SUV comes with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen.

It has electrically adjustable seats, a 360-degree camera, and a 590-watt Burmester sound system.

It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine with 265 bhp and 550 Nm torque,

It features 20-inch AMG alloy wheels, a sportier front apron with chrome accents, and a rear diffuser with twin exhaust tips.

It is enhanced by a 48V mild-hybrid system for an additional 20 bhp and 200 Nm.

