New Standard: Mercedes-Benz Launches GLE 300d AMG Line In India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | August 15, 2024
Mercedes-Benz has introduced the GLE 300d 4Matic AMG Line in India, priced at Rs 97.85 lakh (ex-showroom).
This variant is the third and most affordable AMG Line option in India, following the GLE 450d and GLE 450.
The SUV comes with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen.
It has electrically adjustable seats, a 360-degree camera, and a 590-watt Burmester sound system.
It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine with 265 bhp and 550 Nm torque,
It features 20-inch AMG alloy wheels, a sportier front apron with chrome accents, and a rear diffuser with twin exhaust tips.
It is enhanced by a 48V mild-hybrid system for an additional 20 bhp and 200 Nm.
