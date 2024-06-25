Never Settle: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Launched in India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 25, 2024

OnePlus has launched the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India, priced at Rs 19,999 and available in Mega Blue, Super Silver, and Ultra Orange.

The pricing option starts at Rs 19,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 22,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

It has a 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 5W reverse charging.

It supports Supports 5G, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, running on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

Features a dual rear cameras with a 50MP main sensor (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor; 16MP front camera (EIS).

It has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,100 nits peak brightness.

