Navratri Day 8 Colour: Pink Looks To Rock Shardiya Navratri 2024 Festive Fashion

By: Rahul M | October 09, 2024
Shardiya Navratri day 8's colour is pink. It is a symbol of symbol of compassion, harmony, and love. Here are some inspirations for you take from
All images from Canva
You can keep in simple by going for a all pink look. A pink jumpsuit can be well-suited this festive season
Kangana Ranaut can be seen in a light pink saree. she has paired it with a pearl choker and stud earrings
You can always opt for a classic pink saree and pair it with a stone necklace and other accesories
A pink suit or a salwar kameez also go well for this festive season. Make sure your fashion is your comfort
There are many ways you can style your saree. You can wear even style your pallu in different ways to elevate the festive look
To give out a more chic yet festive look, you can choose a long pink kurta and pair it with a bold coloured skirt. Accesorising the ensemble is a must