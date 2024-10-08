Navratri Day 7 Colour: Royal Blue Looks To Rock Shardiya Navratri 2024 Festive Fashion

By: Rahul M | October 08, 2024
Shardiya Navratri 2024 day seven colour is the rich Royal Blue, which represents royalty and wealth. Here are royal blue looks to rock this festive season:
Don a stunning saree just like Alia Bhatt in royal blue sharara-inspired drape with sequined blouse for the day seven glam
Men can take styling notes from actor Shah Rukh Khan on how to effortlessly rock a royal blue sherwani on Navratri
One can opt for a striking blue saree like Suhana Khan paired with a matching blouse, exuding elegance and modernity
You can also style a comfortable yet chic sharara set like Janhvi Kapoor, which also boasts a long cape for a contemporary twist
Men can also adorn a traditional royal blue bandhgala suit and pants set, just like Ranveer Singh for the festive fashion
Lastly, Priyanka Chopra's royal blue Banarasi saree can be included in your Navratri day seven fashion wardrobe
