Navratri 2025: 7 Must-Visit Devi Temples In Maharashtra During The Holy Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | September 28, 2025
Maharashtra is one of the popular place for tourism. The state also holds numerous devi temples, explore some the popular devi temples during Navratri.
Canva
Parvati temple in Pune is home to the Goddess Parvati. It is situated at Parvati hill.
Trip Advisor
Shri Ambabai Temple or Mahalakshmi Temple is another revered temple which is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. It is situated in Kolhapur.
Instagram/karmikwanderlust
Mumba Devi, the goddess of the Mumbai, is one of the most popular temple which is located in the Bhuleshwar area.
The Ekvira Temple which is home to Goddess Ekvira, is situated near the Karla Caves, Lonavala. It is considered as one of the Shakti Peethas among the Ashtadasha Shakti Peethas.
Trip Advisor
Mohtadevi temple is dedicated to Goddess Mohta devi and the temple is considered as one of the biggest temple in Maharashtra which is located in Ahilya Nagar (Ahmednagar).
Shree Tulaja Bhavani Temple in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra is home to Goddess Bhavani. The temple is considered to be one one of the 51 Shakti Peethas.
Trip Advisor
Shree Vajreshwari Yogini Devi Temple is another temple to visit which is dedicated to Goddess Vajreshwari and it is situated in the Vajreshwari town near Mumbai.
Instagram/i_am_sanketsoye08
