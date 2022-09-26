Navratri 2022: Top 10 Bollywood Garba songs

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2022
Deepika Padukone's Garba performance in 'Nagada Sang Dhol Baaje' has the audience grooving since its release in 2013
Alia Bhatt's Garba performance on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' song 'Dholida' is enough to convince even non-dancers to give it a shot
'Boom Padi' is the latest Bollywood garba song from Madhuri Dixit's upcoming film 'Maja Ma' i
'Kamariya' from the movie 'Mitron' is a dynamic song perfectly suited for Garba season
'Chogada' is from the movie 'Loveyatri' is sure to make people groove to its energetic beats
'Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje' had its listeners move and groove since its release in 1999
For all the Dandiya and Garba enthusiasts, 'Odhani' from 'Made In China' is a perfect track
'Shubharambh' from 'Kai Po Che' is a unique song capturing Navratri's spirit
Falguni Pathak's 'Pari Hoon Main' is an all time classic you just can't miss
'Bhai Bhai' from 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' is yet another song with energetic beats which will force you to take on the dance floor
