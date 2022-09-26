Navratri 2022: Take fashion cues for 9 days from Bollywood celebs

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2022
The nine-day long festival of Navratri begins on September 26, during which people worship the nine different forms of Goddess Durga
Each day during Navratri also has a special colour attached to it, and today, along with tradition, it has become more of a trend to dress up in outfits of the given colours and put your best foot forward
This year, the colour for the first day is white, and this saree that Alia Bhatt wore during the promotions of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is the perfect fashion inspo for the day
Katrina Kaif's floral red lehenga is perfect for Day 2 of Navratri. The outfit gets the balance between solids and florals just right
Deepika Padukone's shimmery blue saree can be your go-to look for that special Navratri evening on Day 3
Take cues from Shraddha Kapoor and her gorgeous yellow lehenga with a pop of pink for Day 4
You can rock the green lock on Day 5 in this gorgeous saree draped by Anushka Sharma with minimal makeup and jewellery
The colour for Day 6 this year is grey, which symbolises destruction of evil, and nothing can beat Kareena Kapoor Khan's blingy lehenga for the occasion
Pooja Hegde's orange lehenga is the ideal outfit to wear on Day 7 of Navratri
While peacock green is quite an uncommon colour, trust Shilpa to show you how to ace the colour in style for Day 8
Janhvi Kapoor's pink saree with chunky jewellery is the look you must try for the final day of the festival
