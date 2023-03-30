Natural Star Nani serves us charming looks during 'Dasara' promotions: SEE PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 30, 2023

As the promotions for his latest film 'Dasara' continue in full swing, charming and 'Natural Star' Nani has been setting our Grams on fire, with his style game. Let's take a look at his best appearances, so far

Instagram

In an ethnic ensemble by Anita Dongre

Instagram

Rocking the goth look in Valkyre

Instagram

Chilling in Kenzo

Instagram

Summer chic in Westside Stores and Diesel

Instagram

That's a nice print by Varun Chakkilam

Instagram

Rocking in co-ordinates by Kresha Bajaj and Shutiq

Instagram

If 'pick me up' at bars was this enticing

Instagram

To finish, here's a Southern touch

Instagram