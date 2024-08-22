National Space Day 2024: Interesting Facts About ISRO You Should Know

By: Rahul M | August 22, 2024
India will celebrate its maiden National Space Day on Friday, August 23, 2024. Check our interesting facts about ISRO
ISRO stands for Indian Space Research Organization, which was previously called the India National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) in 1962
Dr. Vikram Sarabhai founded ISRO in 1969 and is known as the father of the Indian space program. The lander for Chandrayaan 2 was named 'Vikram' in his honour
The first satellite launched by ISRO was Aryabhata in the year 1975, with the help of Russia
In 1963, the parts of first rocket were carried on bicyle to the Thiruvananthapuram church. The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre was the new name given to this church
Mangalyaan, or the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), is the biggest achievement by ISRO for being the first satellite to reach Mars' orbit in its first attempt
ISRO is one of six space agencies in the world that can build and launch satellites from its own country
