National Reading Day 2024: Significance, Role In Kerela's Literacy Rate

By: Rahul M | June 19, 2024
June 19 Is observed as National Reading Day in honor of Puthuvayil Narayana Panicker.
Puthuvayil Narayana Panicker was a champion for literacy and libraries. He was also called as "Father of India's Library Movement," He had a strong belief and education and knowledge were the key to progress.
His dedication to his belief led to founding Kerela's first public library in 1945. This inspired the state to have more library's.
Panicker passed away on June 19th, 1995. Hence, this day is celebrated in his memory and his love for reading. His story began when he founded Kerela's first public library, Sandana Dharma Library.
In Kerela, they do not just celebrate reading day, instead they dedicate an entire week to reading and call it "Vayana Varam".
The Kerala Association for Non-Formal Education and Development (KANFED) was impacted by Panicker. Particularly in rural areas, KANFED was essential in lowering the rate of illiteracy and advancing education.
Today, Kerela is known as one of the most literate states of India. Panicker's efforts made Kerela a leader in education and literacy.