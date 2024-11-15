National Press Day 2024: Here Are 7 Inspirational & Motivational Quotes

By: Rahul M | November 15, 2024
Every year, National Press Day is observed on November 16 in India to highlight the press's role in democratic India. Here are seven inspirational and motivational quotes on the "fourth pillar of the country."
"A free press can, of course, be both good and bad, but, most certainly, without freedom, the press will never be anything but bad," by Albert Camus.
"The press was to serve the governed, not the governors," by Hugo Black.
"The freedom of the press is one of the great bulwarks of liberty and can never be restrained but by despotic governments," by George Mason.
"The press is the best instrument for enlightening the mind of man and improving him as a rational, moral, and social being," by Thomas Jefferson.
"The liberty of the press is essential to the security of freedom," by John Adams.
"A free press is not a privilege but an organic necessity in a great society," by Walter Lippmann.
"Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy, it is democracy," by Walter Cronkite.
