National Noodle Day: 7 Types Of Noodles You Didn't Know About

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 05, 2024

Noddle is a widely loved food item and is consumed in various parts of the world in various styles. National Noodle day is celebrated on October 6. Here are the few types of noodles you should know about

Ramen Noodles: Thin, curly noodles usually served in a flavorful broth. They’re popular in Japanese dishes and come in both instant and fresh forms

Udon Noodles: Thick, soft, and chewy noodles made from wheat flour. They’re often served in soups or stir-fried, and have a mild taste

Rice Noodles: Thin, flat noodles made from rice flour, often used in dishes like stir-fries and soups. They’re light and gluten-free

Glass Noodles: Transparent noodles made from starch (like mung bean or sweet potato starch). They become see-through when cooked and are common in salads and soups

Vermicelli Noodles: Very thin rice noodles, often used in soups, salads, or spring rolls. They cook quickly and absorb flavors easily

Somen Noodles: Thin wheat noodles typically served cold with a light dipping sauce. They’re refreshing, especially in the summer

