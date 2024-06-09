National Herbs And Spices Day 2024: Know Medicinal Benefits

By: Rahul M | June 09, 2024
National Herbs and Spices day is observed every year on June 10, particularly in the US. Indian households have been using herbs and spices regularly for centauries. They not make the food taste good but also provide multiple health benefits.
All images from Canva
Cumin seeds and powder are both an important spice in the kitchen. While cumin seeds help you treat bloating and flatulence, cumin soaked water keeps you hydrated and can help you stay cool in heatwave.
Turmeric has multiple health benefits. It helps increase you immunity and also helps against inflammation
Cinnamon has anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic and lipid lowering compound. It also aids in weight-loss by increasing metabolism.
Ginger not adds spice to the food but also provides relief from constipation, gas and bloating. It also is the best cure for cough and cold.
Clove is a widely used spice. Its anti-inflammatory properties provide relief from stomach related issues and respiratory conditions.
Pudina (Mint) is a natural coolant. Not only does it have add freshness to the food but also helps in keeping you body cool in hot weather.