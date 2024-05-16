National Dengue Day 2024: Date, Theme, Significance And Symptoms Of The Viral Disease

By: Rahul M | May 16, 2024
National Dengue Day is celebrated on May 16 every year in India. This year, it falls on Thursday.
All images from Canva
Dengue is an infectious disease caused by mosquitoes. National Dengue Day is celebrated to spread awareness about the viral disease and how you can fight it.
The National Dengue Day 2024 theme is "Dengue Prevention: Our Responsibility for a Safer Tomorrow."
According to the World Health Organization, Dengue has mild or no symptoms. On rare occasions, dengue can be severe, leading to death.
Some of the common Dengue symptoms are high fever, severe headache, nausea, rash, pain behind the eyes, and muscle and joint pains.
If you have symptoms like abdominal pain, rapid breathing, fatigue, restlessness, blood in vomit or stool and feeling weak, then you are most likely to have a severe dengue diseases.
Dengue must be treated with care. There is no specific treatment for the disease. People with these symptoms must see a doctor.