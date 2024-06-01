National Cancer Survivor's Day 2024: Bollywood Celebs Who Bravely Defeated Cancer

By: Amisha Shirgave | June 01, 2024
Bollywood actress Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2021. After seeking treatment, the actress is now free of cancer.
Sharing his Father's update on Instagram Hrithik Roshan shared that Rakesh Roshan had been diagnosed with Throat Cancer. He is now cancer free after receiving treatments.
Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2018. This brave woman took to Instagram sharing her journey and reassuring her fans that getting bald during chemo is nothing to be afraid of.
Filmmaker Anurag Basu was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. It is a kind of blood cancer. He has now recovered and is cancer free.
Actress Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer in 2012. She moved to the US for her treatment and has been raising awareness about this fatal disease. She is now cancer free.
Actress Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer is 2018. Post her treatment in the US, she is now cancer free.
Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with a lung cancer in 2020. He survived the fatal cancer after receiving a emergency treatment.