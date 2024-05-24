National Brother's Day 2024: Date, History, Quotes & Messages To Share

By: Rahul M | May 24, 2024
Every year, National Brother's Day is celebrated on May 24, to celebrate the role of brothers and their importance in our life.
The tradition of National Brother's Day started in the year 2005 by Daniel Rhodes from Alabama.
"There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother... Oh how I hated that little boy And how I love him too", by Anna Quindlen, American author and journalist.
"Brothers and Sisters are as close as hands and feet.", by Vietnamese Proverb.
"Sometimes being a brother is even better than bein a hero", by Marc Brown, Author.
"The younger brother must help to pay for the pleasures of the elder", by Jane Austen, Novelist.
"Without love, there is no bonding between brothers", by Lailah Gifty Akita, Author.