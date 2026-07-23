National Broadcasting Day 2026: Know Origin, History, Significance And More

By: Sunanda Singh | July 23, 2026
National Broadcasting Day is observed in India every year on July 23. The day is observed to commemorate the beginning of radio broadcasting in the country.
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It marks the first-ever radio broadcast by the Indian Broadcasting Company (IBC) from Bombay (now Mumbai) on July 23, 1927.
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The Indian Broadcasting Company initially operated radio stations in Bombay and Calcutta and introduced a new era of mass communication.
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After the IBC shut down in 1930, the government took over broadcasting services and launched the Indian State Broadcasting Service (ISBS).
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In 1936, ISBS was renamed All India Radio (AIR), which became India's national public radio broadcaster.
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The name Akashvani was officially adopted for All India Radio in 1957, and it remains one of India's most trusted broadcasting networks.
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National Broadcasting Day recognises the role of radio in educating, informing and entertaining people, especially in rural and remote areas.
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