National Avocado Day: 7 Easy Avocado Dishes For A Lazy Morning

By: Rahul M | July 31, 2024
A healthy and tasty salad made with avocado, corn, cucumber, and cherry tomato, along with your favourite salad seasoning, will keep you fuller for the day
All images from Canva
Mexican's favourite avocado dip, Guacamole, takes a few steps to make and can be paired with chips and nachos. It is the most creamy and lazy snack you can have
Avocado toast is a beloved breakfast option for many, as it is easy to make and tastes just so good
Blend together your favourite greens and avocado to make a healthy breakfast smoothie
Avocado can be paired with eggs in many different ways, such as Avocado and egg toast, sandwich, or even serving them separately. It is a staple combo with healthy nutrition and good taste
Mango and Avocado Shake is a creamy and yummy beverage you can try on a lazy morning
Avocado and chicken wrap can be served as a nutritious and filling brunch meal
Thanks For Reading!