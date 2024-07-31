National Avocado Day: 7 Easy Avocado Dishes For A Lazy Morning

By: Rahul M | July 31, 2024

A healthy and tasty salad made with avocado, corn, cucumber, and cherry tomato, along with your favourite salad seasoning, will keep you fuller for the day

All images from Canva

Mexican's favourite avocado dip, Guacamole, takes a few steps to make and can be paired with chips and nachos. It is the most creamy and lazy snack you can have

Avocado toast is a beloved breakfast option for many, as it is easy to make and tastes just so good

Blend together your favourite greens and avocado to make a healthy breakfast smoothie

Avocado can be paired with eggs in many different ways, such as Avocado and egg toast, sandwich, or even serving them separately. It is a staple combo with healthy nutrition and good taste

Mango and Avocado Shake is a creamy and yummy beverage you can try on a lazy morning

Avocado and chicken wrap can be served as a nutritious and filling brunch meal

Thanks For Reading!

From Weight Loss To Glowing Skin, Healthy Benefits Of Avocado For Your Body
Find out More