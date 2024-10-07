Natasha Poonawalla Stuns In Dramatic Printed Gown At A Paris Gala

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 07, 2024
Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla attended a gala fundraiser at the Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte in Paris
All images from Natasha Poonawalla | Instagram
She shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram with the caption, "A beautiful night at Vaux Vicomte in the most talented @harris_reed”
For the gala event, she wore a Harris Reed Spring 2025 gown featuring a printed pattern and intricate white lace embroidery
The attire boasted of a full-sleeve jacket with closed buttons and a mermaid silhouette skirt
What really caught everyone's attention was the dramatic sphere surrounding her neck, adorning the matching white lace designs on a black fabric
She accessorised her gala look with pearl earrings, a pearl and diamond ring, a classy Chanel clutch and high heels
Natasha accentuated her look with a sleek top knot bun while makeup kept in a dewy glow with highlighted cheeks and glossy nude lips