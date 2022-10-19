Nargis Fakhri Birthday: Hottest pictures of 'Rockstar' actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2022
Born on October 20, 1979, actress Nargis Fakhri shot to fame with the 2011 romantic drama 'Rockstar'.
Nargis often leaves her fans mesmerised with her fiery pictures
From photoshoot pictures to her exotic vacations, Nargis treats fans with stunning photos on social media
Nargis set the temperature high as she posed in a body con dress
Nargis looked like a total diva in her printed pants and frizzy hair
Nargis also flaunted her toned physique in a sequined bikini
Nargis' photoshoot often leaves everyone in awe of the star
Here Nargis rocked the minimalistic pink look
Nargis looked gorgeous as she posed on top of a bed in a black gown
Nargis looked stunning as she posed with a wine glass and sunglasses
Thanks For Reading!