Nargis Fakhri Birthday: Hottest pictures of 'Rockstar' actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2022

Born on October 20, 1979, actress Nargis Fakhri shot to fame with the 2011 romantic drama 'Rockstar'.

Instagram

Nargis often leaves her fans mesmerised with her fiery pictures

From photoshoot pictures to her exotic vacations, Nargis treats fans with stunning photos on social media

Nargis set the temperature high as she posed in a body con dress

Nargis looked like a total diva in her printed pants and frizzy hair

Nargis also flaunted her toned physique in a sequined bikini

Nargis' photoshoot often leaves everyone in awe of the star

Here Nargis rocked the minimalistic pink look

Nargis looked gorgeous as she posed on top of a bed in a black gown

Nargis looked stunning as she posed with a wine glass and sunglasses

