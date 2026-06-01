Nargis Dutt Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts To Know About The Mother India Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | June 01, 2026
One of the greatest actress in the Hindi Cinema, Nargis Dutt was born on June 1, 1929. On her 97th birth anniversary, take a look at some of the interesting facts about her.
Nargis was born as Fatima Rashid in 1929. Her mother, Jaddanbai, was a renowned classical singer, composer, and one of India's first female film producers.
She made her screen debut as a child artist in the 1935 film Talash-e-Haq and was credited as "Baby Rani" before adopting the screen name Nargis.
Her screen name "Nargis" was inspired by the narcissus flower, a name that later became synonymous with Hindi cinema's golden era.
While filming the iconic movie Mother India, a fire broke out on the set. Sunil Dutt rescued Nargis, and the incident brought them closer. They married in 1958.
In 1980, Nargis was nominated to the Rajya Sabha, becoming one of the few film personalities to enter Parliament at the time.
She actively worked for cancer patients and underprivileged children. Her philanthropic efforts later inspired the establishment of the Nargis Dutt Foundation.
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