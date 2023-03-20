Nani: Natural Star promotes 'Dasara' in Mumbai, wins the internet with his humility and simplicity

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 20, 2023
Natural Star Nani was snapped in Mumbai for the promotions of his upcoming film, 'Dasara'. See more pics ahead
Varinder Chawla
The actor charmed the media and on-lookers with his simplicity and humble ways
Playing Dharani in the film, 'Dasara' is based on the lives of coal miners in rural Telangana
Directed by newcomer Srikanth Odela, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Sai Kumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Deekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani and Zarina Wahab
The music and the background score of the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan
The trailer of the film was launched in Lucknow
Touted as a Pan-Indian film, 'Dasara' will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages
The film premieres in cinemas on March 30
