Nani: Natural Star promotes 'Dasara' in Mumbai, wins the internet with his humility and simplicity

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 20, 2023

Natural Star Nani was snapped in Mumbai for the promotions of his upcoming film, 'Dasara'. See more pics ahead

Varinder Chawla

The actor charmed the media and on-lookers with his simplicity and humble ways

Varinder Chawla

Playing Dharani in the film, 'Dasara' is based on the lives of coal miners in rural Telangana

Varinder Chawla

Directed by newcomer Srikanth Odela, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Sai Kumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Deekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani and Zarina Wahab

Varinder Chawla

The music and the background score of the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan

Varinder Chawla

The trailer of the film was launched in Lucknow

Varinder Chawla

Touted as a Pan-Indian film, 'Dasara' will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages

Varinder Chawla

The film premieres in cinemas on March 30

Varinder Chawla