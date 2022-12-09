Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed runs through England’s batting line-up, bags 7-114 on Test debut; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 09, 2022
Unheralded Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed bagged a rich haul of 7-114 in a dream debut to dismiss England for 281 inside the two sessions of the second Test on Friday
The 24-year-old Abrar mystified England on a turning wicket at the Multan Cricket Stadium after not getting picked for the opening Test at Rawalpindi, which Pakistan lost by 74 runs
Abrar sliced through the top-order with the visitors continuing to bat in their own brand of aggressive cricket and scored at a rate of 5.43
Abrar became only the second bowler in Test history to pick up five wickets before lunch in his debut Test
Left-arm spinner Alf Valentine of the West Indies was the other bowler to do so when he debuted against England at Manchester in 1950
Abrar started the day with the dismissal of Zak Crawley, followed by the wickets of Duckett (63), Joe Root (8), Pope (60) and Harry Brook to register his maiden five-for in Test cricket
Captain Stokes (30) and Will Jacks (31) added 61 runs but Abrar continued to strike after lunch by removing both batters in his successive overs
