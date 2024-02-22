Mysore Palace: Exploring Beauty And Grandeur Of The Royal Residence In Karnataka

By: Rahul M | February 22, 2024
On the birth anniversary of Mysore Maharaja Chamarajendra Wadiyar X, take a look at the magnificent Mysore palace.
The royal residence which is the pride of Karnataka dates back to the late 19th century when it was built as a three-storied structure.
The architectural marvel is designed in the Indo-Saracenic style and it glows romancing the night sky.
Orchestrated by the Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, the facade of the site is a harmonious blend of various cultures.
The palace has beautifully constructed square towers, domes, tiled flooring, huge pillars, and intricately carved doors.
It also has temples and shrines within the premises along with a marriage hall (Kalyanamantapa).
During Dasara, the palace hits a different vibe as it is illuminated with nearly a lakh electric bulbs.
Thousands of people travel to Mysore from across India and the world to explore the beauty and grandeur of this iconic venue.