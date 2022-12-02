In Pics: Mumbai's Bandra railway station, with its old glory, to be restored by December 30

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 02, 2022
The railway station on course to be restored to its original glory.
The building plan of Bandra railway station was originally drawn up in London in 19th century.
The station, which comes under grade 1 heritage structure, was formerly opened in 1888.
To give the station a perfect heritage look, old kiosk were replaced by six new ones at platform number 2,3, and 4.
The heritage project started last year, but gained pace in this year.
New LED fixtures will be set up to light up entire roofing.
Near 90 per cent restoration work of Bandra railway station is complete.