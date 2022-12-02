In Pics: Mumbai's Bandra railway station, with its old glory, to be restored by December 30

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 02, 2022

The railway station on course to be restored to its original glory.

Swapnil Sakhare

The building plan of Bandra railway station was originally drawn up in London in 19th century.

Swapnil Sakhare

The station, which comes under grade 1 heritage structure, was formerly opened in 1888.

Swapnil Sakhare

To give the station a perfect heritage look, old kiosk were replaced by six new ones at platform number 2,3, and 4.

Swapnil Sakhare

The heritage project started last year, but gained pace in this year.

Swapnil Sakhare

New LED fixtures will be set up to light up entire roofing.

Twitter Image

Near 90 per cent restoration work of Bandra railway station is complete.