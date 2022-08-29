MTV Video Music Awards 2022 red carpet in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2022

The 2022 MTV VMAs were held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022, in Newark, New Jersey

Photo by AFP

Taylor Swift wore an Oscar de la Renta dress that was embellished with jewels and sequences leaving little to the imagination.

Photo by AFP

Lizzo opted for an all-black look as she sported a Jean Paul Gaultier gown with matching black lipstick.

Photo by AFP

Among others who looked stunning on the red carpet were Avril Lavigne

Photo by AFP

Lil Nas X

Photo by AFP

Sabrina Carpenter

Photo by AFP

Ashley Graham

Photo by AFP

Snoop Dogg

Photo by AFP

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer

Photo by AFP

Anthony Kiedis, Flea, and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers

Photo by AFP

