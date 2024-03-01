MS Dhoni To Hardik Pandya: Cricketers Make Their Way To Jamnagar For Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Ceremony

By: Aakash Singh | March 01, 2024
Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge pose at the Mumbai airport. Zaheer Khan is Mumbai Indians' Global Head of Cricket development.
Suryakumar Yadav met Zaheer Khan and his wife. Suryakumar Yadav has been a crucial part of the Mumbai Indians for a long time and played an integral role in their dominance.
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni leaves for Jamnagar with his wife.
Ishan Kishan spotted at Jamnagar. The keeper-batter started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians and has stayed with them ever since.
Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya at the Mumbai Airport. Hardik Pandya was notably bought back by the Mumbai Indians from the Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024.
West Indies keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran also received an invitation to the pre-wedding ceremony. Although Pooran plays for Lucknow in IPL, he plies his trade for MI New York and MI Emirates in MLC and ILT20, respectively.
Dashing finisher Tim David also strutted to the ceremony. David plays for the Mumbai Indians in IPL, MI Cape Town in SA20, and MI Emirates in ILT20.
Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan is also headed to the star-studded ceremony. Rashid plays for MI Emirates, MI Cape Town, and MI New York.
Ex-West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo arrived in Jamnagar for the occasion. Bravo notably started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians.
