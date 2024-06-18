Motorola Launches Edge 50 Ultra with Android 14 and Hello UI in India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 18, 2024
The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, launched the flagship model in the Edge series, at Rs 59,999 in India.
It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C.
It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset; features a 6.7-inch POLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate.
It comes with a triple rear cameras including a 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom; front camera is 50MP.
It is available in 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration; storage cannot be expanded.
It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery; supports 125W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.
It features in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, Moto Secure, and ThinkShield security.
