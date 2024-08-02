Motormania: 7 Best-Selling Cars In India, So Far

By: G R Mukesh | August 02, 2024
The biggest carmaker in the country, Maruti has an immense presence on this list, Maruti Dzire comes in at 7th with 13,421 Units.
Another Maruti car comes in next. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR, the legendary hatchback comes sold 13,790 Units.
Another Maruti car comes in next in the list. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is 5th with a 14,895 Units.
The Maruti Ertiga comes in next in the list. A total of 15,902 Units of this car have been sold until June.
The Hyundai Creta comes in next with a total of 16,293 Units in the first half of the year.
Coming in at second is another legendary Maruti car. The Maruti Suzuki Swift sold a total of 16,422 Units.
A Tata car makes it to the list and in a posittion that matters the most. The Tata Punch sold 18,238 Units to top the list.
Thanks For Reading!