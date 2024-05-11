Mother's Day 2024: Dates, History, Significance & 5 Things You Must Say To Your Mom On This Special Day

By: Rahul M | May 11, 2024
Mother's Day 2024 is celebrated on May 12th to make all mothers feel special and appreciated.
The initiative was started by Anna Jarvis in the early 20th century to honour her mother and other mothers who worked hard for their children. The first official Mother's Day was celebrated in 1908 in Virginia.
The day holds significant importance in acknowledging and appreciating their abundant hard work, dedication, love and sacrifices.
Happy Mother's Day to the best mom in the world! You are my hero and inspiration, mom.
Thank you for everything you do for the kids. I'm forever grateful for your love and affection.
I can't believe how lucky I am to have you as my mother. You are the best!
You are the most beautiful and kind mom in the world. Happy Mother's Day to the best mom!
Happy Mother's Day mom, I hope you know how much I love you.