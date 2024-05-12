Mother's Day 2024: 7 Easy Things To Do For Your Mom To Make Her Feel Special

By: Rahul M | May 12, 2024
Giving flowers is the best gesture you can do for someone. Surprise your mom with her favourite flower on Mother's Day to make her happy.
All images from Canva
To make your mom feel extra special, consider giving a small gift or something she always wanted, along with flowers. Get her some elegant jewellery, vintage bags, perfume or clothing.
Take your mum out for a brunch or dinner date on Mother's Day, as she deserves a break from the kitchen.
If not a date, then cooking together or making her favourite dish can be a great gesture to show your love.
Write a letter to your mom or make her a Mother's Day card by expressing your gratefulness and love towards her.
Book your mom a Spa appointment to give her some relaxation and self-care.
When was the last time you hugged your mother? Don't forget to give your mom a loving hug and tell her she is best in the world.