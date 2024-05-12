Mother's Day 2024: 7 Bollywood Celebs Ready To Embrace Motherhood

By: Manisha Karki | May 12, 2024
Deepika Padukone: The power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has been vocal about their desire to start a family, and as per the sources and reports the actress are eagerly await the arrival of their bundle of joy.
Natasha Dalal: The fashion designer and wife of actor Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announced the pregnancy of their first child. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2021, and now they are ready to take the next step in their relationship.
Richa Chadha: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are the much loved couple of B-town. The two duo announced news of expecting their first child on Feb 9, this year and are excited to embrace the journey of parenthood.
Yami Gautam: The Article 370 actress Yami is all set to embrace motherhood with her husband, director Aditya Dhar. The couple's love story has captured hearts, and they are now ready to welcome their first child.
Masaba Gupta: The fashion designer and daughter of actress Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta who got married to Satyadeep Misra is expecting her first child. The two announced the same this year in April.
Amala Paul: Actress Amala Paul has been in the news for her personal life as she recently got engaged to a businessman. The couple is reportedly planning to start a family soon, and fans are excited to see Amala as a mother.
Alanna Panday: Budding actress and niece of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, Alanna Panday is gearing up to embrace motherhood with her partner, Ivor McCray V. The couple's journey into parenthood is marked by love and excitement, as they prepare to welcome their first child into the world.
As we celebrate Mother’s Day this year, let’s extend our warm wishes to these Bollywood celebrities who are ready to embark on the beautiful journey of motherhood.