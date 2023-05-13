Mother's Day 2023: Kareena, Sonam, Alia, Priyanka: Candid Pictures of Bollywood's young moms and their children

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 13, 2023
Bollywood's new moms have not just proven to be an inspiration for many with their fashion and conduct, but are also a great example of spending quality time with their children. Here's looking at our young B-town moms' most candid moments with their kids
Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoying a day out in the pool with her sons Taimur and Jeh
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja enjoys a day at home with her little wonder Vayu
Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha, when she was just named
Priyanka Chopra Jonas goes out shopping with her daughter Malti Marie
Anushka Sharma plays with her little daughter Vamika
Bipasha Basu basks in some sunshine with her daughter Devi
Kajal Aggarwal enjoys her holiday with son Neil
Mira Kapoor is sandwiched between her kids Misha and Zain
