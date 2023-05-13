Mother's Day 2023: Kareena, Sonam, Alia, Priyanka: Candid Pictures of Bollywood's young moms and their children

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 13, 2023

Bollywood's new moms have not just proven to be an inspiration for many with their fashion and conduct, but are also a great example of spending quality time with their children. Here's looking at our young B-town moms' most candid moments with their kids

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoying a day out in the pool with her sons Taimur and Jeh

Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja enjoys a day at home with her little wonder Vayu

Instagram

Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha, when she was just named

Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas goes out shopping with her daughter Malti Marie

Instagram

Anushka Sharma plays with her little daughter Vamika

Instagram

Bipasha Basu basks in some sunshine with her daughter Devi

Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal enjoys her holiday with son Neil

Instagram

Mira Kapoor is sandwiched between her kids Misha and Zain

Kajal Aggarwal

Thanks For Reading!

Mother's Day 2023: From Flintstones to Dexter, 7 cartoon MOMs that 90s kids would relate to
Find out More