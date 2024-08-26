Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary: 7 Inspirational Quotes By The Mother For A Better Life

By: Rahul M | August 26, 2024
Mother Teresa is an Albanian-Indian Catholic nun known for her love, kindness and care was born on August 26, 1910. On the occasion of her birth anniversary, here are 7 quotes by her that will definitely inspire you
"If you judge people, you have no time to love them," a quote by Mother Teresa that sugget you to stop judging people
"Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love," this quote inspire to you do small deeds with love
"A life not lived for others is not a life," here Mother Teresa gives a life lesson on how social work and helping others is essential
"Peace begins with a smile." Mother Teresa often raise awareness for peace and kindness among the people
"Do not think that love in order to be genuine has to be extraordinary" a quote by Mother on love
"Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment," a quote that inspire you to be successful
"If you are humble nothing will touch you, neither praise nor disgrace, because you know what you are," said the Nobel Laureate for Peace
