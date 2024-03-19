'Most Handsome Cricketer': Fans 'Can't Keep Calm' As Virat Kohli Unveils His New Look For IPL 2024

By: Rohan Sen | March 19, 2024
Celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim unveiled Virat Kohli's new look ahead of IPL 2024
Aalim Hakim Instagram
Don't miss the right the stylish cut above Kohli's right eyebrow
Aalim Hakim Instagram
This new look is probably for an ad shoot for the upcoming IPL 2024
Aalim Hakim Instagram
Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most handsome and followed athletes in the world
Aalim Hakim Instagram
This is how Kohli looked as he arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday before Aalim Hakim gave him a makeover
RCB Instagram
Virat Kohli was in London until last week where his wife Anushka Sharma delivered the couple's 2nd baby
RCB Instagram
Such is Kohli's popularity that even the practice sessions are packed with RCB fans
IPL/BCCI Photo
The former RCB captain will return to action on March 22 when they face CSK in the 1st match of IPL 2024
IPL/BCCI Photo