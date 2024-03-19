'Most Handsome Cricketer': Fans 'Can't Keep Calm' As Virat Kohli Unveils His New Look For IPL 2024

By: Rohan Sen | March 19, 2024

Celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim unveiled Virat Kohli's new look ahead of IPL 2024

Aalim Hakim Instagram

Don't miss the right the stylish cut above Kohli's right eyebrow

Aalim Hakim Instagram

This new look is probably for an ad shoot for the upcoming IPL 2024

Aalim Hakim Instagram

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most handsome and followed athletes in the world

Aalim Hakim Instagram

This is how Kohli looked as he arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday before Aalim Hakim gave him a makeover

RCB Instagram

Virat Kohli was in London until last week where his wife Anushka Sharma delivered the couple's 2nd baby

RCB Instagram

Such is Kohli's popularity that even the practice sessions are packed with RCB fans

IPL/BCCI Photo

The former RCB captain will return to action on March 22 when they face CSK in the 1st match of IPL 2024

IPL/BCCI Photo