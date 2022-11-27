Morocco pull off massive upset, shock Belgium 2-0, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 27, 2022
Morocco earned only their third-ever World Cup win against FIFA's second-best ranked team Belgium
Belgium started on an attacking note as Thorgan Hazard's assist helped Michy Batshuayi take a left-footed shot from the left side of the box but the ball went off target
In the 16th minute, Eden Hazard's assist helped Kevin De Bruyne take a right-footed shot from outside the box but it was blocked
In the 21st minute came Morocco's opportunity as Achraf Hakimi's assist gave a chance to Hakim Ziyech. But his left-footed shot from outside the box went too high
The first half finally went to stoppage time where Morocco got a free kick and Hakim Ziyech shot on the right wing went into hot the nets but the VAR denied the goal
Substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri got one past Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois by whipping in a free kick from a tight angle at the near post in the 73rd minute for Morocco's first goal
Morocco's first goal. Zakaria Aboukhlal then guided a shot into the roof of the net off a pass from Hakim Ziyech in stoppage time
Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world behind Brazil, had won its last seven group games at the World Cup
It was Morocco's first win at a World Cup since 1998 and only its third ever
Belgium would have become the second team after defending champion France to qualify for the knockout stage if it had beaten the Moroccans
Belgium will next play 2018 finalist Croatia in its final group match, while Morocco will face Canada
